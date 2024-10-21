Coastal Bend natives set to face off in 2024 MLB World Series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2024 MLB World Series is fast approaching, and as always, featuring an impressive lineup of talented baseball players from across the country. But did you know that several players from these teams are from the Coastal Bend?

Corpus Christi native and Sinton graduate Anthony Banda will be playing for the LA Dodgers as a relief pitcher.

Former Hooks outfielder Teoscar Hernandez will also be playing for the LA Dodgers as an outfielder.

Ben Bolt native and St. John Paul II graduate Jose Trevino will compete with the New York Yankees as a catcher.

Many believe this will be the first time that two Coastal Bend natives go head-to-head in the World Series. The LA Dodgers and NY Yankees will battle in a best-of-7 series.

The 2024 World Series schedule is as follows:



Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Game 2 - Saturday, Oct, 26 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Game 3 - Monday, Oct, 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Game 5 (if needed) - Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Game 6 (if needed) - Friday, Nov. 1 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

First pitch is set at 8:08 p.m. Eastern Time for all games.

