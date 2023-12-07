MLB catcher Jose Trevino gives back to his hometown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yankees catcher and Corpus Christi native Jose Trevino will be spending time in the Coastal Bend this week for his annual 24 Sports Trevi's Homecoming event.

On Wednesday, the St. John Paul II graduate visited his school, then later went to Academy Sports and Outdoors on S.P.I.D. for a special shopping spree. Trevino partnered up with Academy to help four local families shop ahead of the holidays.

KRIS 6 spoke with Trevino and what it meant for him to be back in Corpus Christi.

"I wish I could help everybody out, but this is special," Trevino said. "I hold a special place in my heart for this community and I think everybody knows that. I just hope that this is a memory for them that they carry for a little bit"

Each family was given $1,000 to shop for shoes, clothes and other gifts.

Trevino's Homecoming does not stop with the shopping spree. The event continues on Friday at the U.S.S. Lexington. Batting practice with MLB players, Savannah Bananas players, kids and more from 10-11 a.m.

Then Friday night around 5 p.m. at Whataburger Field that's where all the action is. Trevino will host a Home Run Derby for 12-year-old girls and 10-year-old boys, a celebrity softball tournament and fireworks.

"I think just the experience they're going to get out of it you know," Trevino said. "Then for me we make sure the kids are first in these kind of experiences, so if you come out to the tournament I can probably get you an autograph. Friday is going to be a crazy fun day. I think everybody should come out to that."

Saturday will kick start a two-day baseball tournament and one-day baseball tournament at the Portland Municipal Park. Plus, there will be a clinic for some of the youth players. It's an event that's open to the public with more opportunities for autographs.

"For me it's just surround yourself with a bunch of good people. Have a lot of faith and have a big heart. The people in South Texas if you tell them your dream they'll help you chase it."