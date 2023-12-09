Trevino brings Savannah Bananas and local pro players to Trevi's Homecoming

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Young baseball players chanted his name, Jose Trevino, as the St. John Paul II state champion alum, returned to Corpus Christi. Plus, he brought a few friends like the Savannah Banannas.

"Obviously we're watching him in the (MLB) All-Star game, and watching him do great things on the field," Ryan Cox, Savannah Bananas Shortstop, said. "Him wanting us to be part of this is such an honor, so it's such an easy yes to come down and hang out with the kids. Provide that fan first experience in baseball."

Trevino did not hit batting practice off the U.S.S. Lexington, but the catcher did take an opportunity to throw some pitches.

"Just the community coming out here and supporting," Trevino said. "It's going to be a good night. I'm excited. I have all my friends here. I'm thankful for them to be here, so I'm excited for them to be here."

Other pro ballplayers in town were Calallen alums Kale Emshoff and Team USA baseball player Valerie Perez as well as Sinton grad and Royals catcher Blake Mitchell.

"I say just the support that I've gotten from everybody so far," Mitchell said. "Everybody is you know showing the love, you know that I gave them when I was in high school. For them to return that favor it's been really nice."

"It's a great opportunity for me, Jose and all of the other guys that are playing professional baseball right now," Drake Osborn, Islanders and Orange Grove grad and Mets Organization catcher, said. "To come back, give back to the community. You know set an example and interact with them"

The baseball and softball tournament starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the softball championship Saturday night. Day two of the baseball tournament finishes Sunday at the Portland Sports Complex.

"Just being able to see the kids react for everybody," Cox said. "The hometown legends, USA baseball, for us. It was just such a welcoming experience to come down to Texas and hit some BP."