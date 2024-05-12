Watch Now
Three Coastal Bend softball teams advance to Regional Semifinals fourth round 2024

Posted at 1:10 PM, May 12, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Coastal Bend softball teams have advanced to the UIL Regional Semifinals, the fourth round of high school playoffs, Veterans Memorial, Calallen and Santa Gertrudis Academy.

Last year, Calallen won the UIL 4A state championship and Santa Gertrudis Academy finished at 3A state runner-up behind Coahoma.

UIL 5A
Veterans Memorial vs. Liberty Hill (All Games at Jourdanton)
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 4A
Calallen vs. Sealy (All Games at Cuero)
Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at noon

UIL 3A
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Hallettsville (Location TBD)

