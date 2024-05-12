Three Coastal Bend softball teams advance to Regional Semifinals fourth round 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Coastal Bend softball teams have advanced to the UIL Regional Semifinals, the fourth round of high school playoffs, Veterans Memorial, Calallen and Santa Gertrudis Academy.

Last year, Calallen won the UIL 4A state championship and Santa Gertrudis Academy finished at 3A state runner-up behind Coahoma.

UIL 5A

Veterans Memorial vs. Liberty Hill (All Games at Jourdanton)

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 4A

Calallen vs. Sealy (All Games at Cuero)

Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at noon