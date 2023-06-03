Calallen wins first 4A State Championship in program history, beats Liberty 9-7

It was third time's the charm for the Lady Wildcats Saturday afternoon, as Calallen topped Liberty 9-7 to win their first Class 4A UIL State Championship in program history.

An early lead for the Liberty was not enough to stave off a hungry Lady Cats offense seeking redemption after dropping a title game to the Panthers in 2021.

Liberty took the early 0-3 lead in the the first inning, as Calallen was able to piece together one run behind a SAC-fly from Alaunah Almaraz.

The game went radio silent for the next two innings, before Alaunah Almaraz kissed a ball goodbye over the wall for a solo home run to cut the lead, 2-3.

Calallen junior Alaunah Almaraz starts the fourth with a SOLO HOME RUN in Austin! 🥎💣 Lady Cats are down 3-2. — KRIS 6 Sports (@KRIS6sports) June 3, 2023

Later in the fourth, Makenzie Mounts then hit a 2-RBI double to give the Lady Cats the lead in the contest, 4-3.

Kayden Trevino added to the fourth with a SAC-fly to put the Lady Cats up 5-3.

Calallen added four more runs in the fifth, and despite a small scoring run from the Panthers in the final two innings, Calallen held on for the 9-7 win.

They DID IT!!! @Calallen_SBall gets revenge from Liberty winning the UIL 4A state championship 9-7! FIRST Corpus Christi team to win state and third in the Coastal Bend (George West - 2010 and Santa Gertrudis Academy - 2018). pic.twitter.com/EpX4DVkast — KRIS 6 Sports (@KRIS6sports) June 3, 2023

