Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Calallen wins first 4A State Championship in program history, beats Liberty 9-7

CALALLEN WINS STATE
kris 6 news
CALALLEN WINS STATE
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 14:49:03-04

It was third time's the charm for the Lady Wildcats Saturday afternoon, as Calallen topped Liberty 9-7 to win their first Class 4A UIL State Championship in program history.

An early lead for the Liberty was not enough to stave off a hungry Lady Cats offense seeking redemption after dropping a title game to the Panthers in 2021.

Liberty took the early 0-3 lead in the the first inning, as Calallen was able to piece together one run behind a SAC-fly from Alaunah Almaraz.

The game went radio silent for the next two innings, before Alaunah Almaraz kissed a ball goodbye over the wall for a solo home run to cut the lead, 2-3.

Later in the fourth, Makenzie Mounts then hit a 2-RBI double to give the Lady Cats the lead in the contest, 4-3.

Kayden Trevino added to the fourth with a SAC-fly to put the Lady Cats up 5-3.

Calallen added four more runs in the fifth, and despite a small scoring run from the Panthers in the final two innings, Calallen held on for the 9-7 win.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coastal Bend History