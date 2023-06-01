SGA falls to Coahoma in 3A Softball State Championship, 4-2

A tie game in the fifth kept hope alive for Santa Gertrudis Academy, but one big at-bat sealed a Class 3A UIL Softball State Championship fo Coahoma, as the Lady Lions lost to the Bulldogettes, 4-2.

Sophomore national softball prospect Hannah Wells made the difference in the contest, thanks to a dagger 2-run home run in the sixth inning.

Wells also pitched a complete game, where she walked four batters, but only had two earned runs and four strikeouts.

In the top of the fourth, the Bulldogettes third baseman Karleigh Burt hit a hard ground ball in the infield that allowed Shae Lang to score from second base to put them up 1-0.

The Lady Lions answered in the bottom of the fifth — Taylor Reyes hit a blooper to center field that scored pinch runner Naghtalie Mireles from third to tie things up.

The Bulldogettes came right back in the following stanza as Baylor Wright hit a ball down the left field line to score another run for Coahoma.

The following half inning, the Lady Lions were able to put two runners on the bags, but were unable to capitalize.

In their final at-bats of the day, the Lady Lions did manage to put a runner across the dish to draw closer to the Bulldogettes, but it was not enough.

Coahoma earned their first UIL State Championship since 1989, one year removed from the being the runner-up in the state title game in 2022.

