Olivares' brotherly bond leads London back to baseball State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's State Championship baseball week. The London Pirates are playing for another title. They won their one and only in 2022. Last year London graduated six senior starters, so the younger classmen have had to step up including one brotherly bond that's paving the way."

"As the season went on we had a lot of different people playing a lot of different positions throughout the year," said London co-head coach Albert Amaya. "Everybody on the team contributed one way or the other for the success of the team this year."

Larissa Liska

Three London seniors were on the 2022 State Championship team their freshman year, pitchers Ethan Ortega and Noah Cervantes, and infielder R.J. Olivares who's goal since then has been to win it with his younger brother Christian.

"Christian has not been to the State Finals yet," RJ said. "He's only been to the State Semifinals, so I've always wanted to do this with my brother. We worked all summer and season for this together."

Larissa Liska

Christian is a three-year varsity catcher. They've played together since they were in youth baseball.

"I would describe it as close as you can get," Christian said. "We're like twin brothers, we're just a year apart. I would say that's built up chemistry throughout the years, but you know I love that guy and I'm ready to go win."

They've got a connection that's like no other, and you could see it on a throw out defensive play in the State Semifinal.

"I saw something, and he saw it too," RJ said. "So we were like let's do it. We ended up getting him out and honestly it moved our momentum to winning the game."

Larissa Liska

Their dad, Rudy, graduated from Ray high school. He coached them in youth baseball with the CC Oilers. They also have roots from the Pacific islands of Guam and Hawaii from their mom’s side. Proud to represent the small Pacific Islander community in the baseball scene.

Co-Head Coach Kevin Carr says the O-Bros and seniors lead by example, and that's the reason the Pirates are back in the Championship.

"You know even some of the other guys that we have back, like Aiden (Salinas) and Ethan Ortega. Some of those older guys that we have are incredible leaders for these young guys. For me it's been like a perfect mix, and a definite special group to coach."

Larissa Liska

The UIL 3A-DI State Championship between London and Texarkana Liberty-Eylau is Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. London will also be playing for Carr who is leaving after this season.

Dell Diamond Day Tickets are $15. Children 2-years-old and younger are free of charge. Parking is $10 per car. There is a clear bag policy for spectators. No signs, flags or banners of any size may be affixed to the facility. Items that can be held by one individual, reflect good sportsmanship, and do not block the view of other ticket patrons may be permitted.

Larissa Liska

Coastal Bend Baseball State Tournament History

Calallen - 2025, 2024 (State Runner-Up), 2011 (State Runner-Up), 2010 (State Runner-up), 2008 (State Champion), 2005 (State Champion), 2003 (State Semifinals), 2002 (State Runner-Up), 2000 (State Champion), 1998 (State Runner-Up), 1996 (State Semifinals), 1995 (State Semifinals), 1993 (State Semifinals)

London - 2025, 2024 (State Semifinals), 2023 (State Semifinals), 2022 (State Champion), 2021 (State Runner-Up)

Orange Grove - 2025, 1994 (State Champion)

Sinton - 2023 (State Semifinals), 2022 (State Champion), 2021 (State Semifinals), 2017 (State Semifinals), 2014 (State Semifinals), 2007 (State Semifinals), 2003 (State Runner-up), 2002 (State Champion), 1999 (State Semifinals), 1989 (State Champion), 1988 (State Champion), 1975 (State Runner-up)

Incarnate Word Academy - 2019 (State Runner-Up), 2003 (State Semifinals), 2001 (State Semifinals), 2000 (State Semifinals), 1999 (State Semifinals), 1998 (State Runner-Up)

Veterans Memorial - 2018 (State Semifinals)

Moody - 2017 (State Semifinals), 2013 (State Runner-Up), 2009 (State Runner-Up), 2007 (State Champion), 2006 (State Semifinals), 2004 (State Champion), 2003 (State Semifinals), 2000 (State Runner-Up), 1997 (State Semifinals), 1995 (State Semifinals), 1994 (State Runner-Up) 1983 (State Runner-Up), 1978 (State Semifinals)

Banquete - 2016 (State Semifinals)

Bishop - 2015 (State Runner-Up)

Carroll - 2012 (State Semifinals), 2011 (State Semifinals), 2010 (State Champion), 1993 (State Semifinals), 1989 (State Runner-Up), 1972 (State Semifinals), 1962 (State Semifinals)

St. John Paul II - 2012 (TAPPS State Semifinals), 2011 (TAPPS State Champion), 2010 (TAPPS State Champion)

Robstown - 2011 (State Semifinals), 1992 (State Champion), 1991 (State Champion), 1990 (State Runner-Up), 1988 (State Semifinals), 1987 (State Semifinals)

Falfurrias - 2006 (State Runner-Up), 1993 (State Runner-Up), 1991 (State Champion)

Santa Gertrudis Academy - 1999 (State Runner-Up)

Freer - 1990 (State Champion)

Three Rivers - 1987 (State Semifinals)

Riviera Kaufer - 1986 (State Champion), 1985 (State Champion), 1982 (State Semifinals), 1979 (State Champion)

Odem - 1984 (State Champion)

Alice - 1970 (State Semifinals)

King - 1967 (State Champion)

Solomon Coles - 1965 (PVIL State Champion)

Corpus Christi Academy - 1957 (TCIL State Champion)

Miller - 1951