London battles back in State Semifinal, advancing to first Championship since 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — The London Pirates are going to back to the UIL high school baseball State Championship since they won it all in 2022. They battled back against Huntington, winning the 3A-DI Semifinal 6-3.

London senior pitcher Zak Garcia came in relief for Ethan Ortega. Garcia dealt 8 strikeouts through 4.1 innings, while only allowing 2 hits and walking 3 batters. Ortega went 2.2 innings, dealing 4 punchouts and allowing 4 hits, 3 runs and 2 walks.

"We've been battle tested before. I knew you know hold them off long enough and we're going to have a big hit," Garcia said. "RJ came through with a big hit. There's nothing else we could ask for, but better at-bats."

Larissa Liska

Pirates got on the board in the top of the first when Garcia hit an RBI single to center field and Ortega grounded out. However, that did not last long. Huntington tied it up 2-2 when Connor Young tripled in the bottom of the second. Then a single by Alex McGilvra in the third frame gave the Red Devils the 3-2 lead.

London stole the lead in the sixth inning. Senior second baseman RJ Olivares hit a 2 RBI double to left field. Then Connor Clary drew a walk scoring 1 run, and Max Carreon hit an RBI single for the comfortable 6-3 edge. The Pirates tallied 9 hits in the game.

The UIL 3A-DI State Championship is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. London will play the winner of Liberty-Eylau and Iowa Park.

Larissa Liska