Calallen and Sinton to face off for third consecutive postseason

For the third consecutive high school baseball postseason, the Calallen Wildcats (27-6) and Sinton Pirates (30-1) are set to face off. The past two years they've met up in the UIL 4A Regional Final, but this time it's two rounds earlier in Area.

"I feel good about it. Our kids play hard and they know what they're up against," Steve Chapman, Calallen baseball head coach, said. "They know how hard they are going to have to play if they're going to be successful."

The UIL 4A defending state champions, Sinton, have won the last two meetings.

"You know, that bugs me. I want to beat them bad," Matt Lopez, Calallen junior third baseman and pitcher, said. "You know, it's personal."

In 2021, the game ended in a 2-1 victory for the Pirates in Laredo. Then in 2022 with 7,800 fans in attendance, Sinton won 3-1 at Whataburger Field.

"It's a little different getting to be around your hometown and your home fans, and see what our city can come out and bring," Dawson Byars, Calallen pitcher and first baseman, said.

For the first time in at least three years, Calallen and Sinton will play a best of 3 series. At least one game each with home field advantage.

"When you got Calallen and Sinton going against each other there is a mutual respect for both programs because of the way they go about their business," Adrian Alaniz, Sinton baseball head coach, said.

Game 1 first pitch on Thursday starts at 7 p.m. in Sinton. Max capacity is set at 1,500 fans. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the gate starting at 5 p.m. One individual can purchase up to four tickets. The game will be live streamed by 364 Sports on the NFHS Network.

"Not trying to think about it as too big of a game. It's just another game. Another playoff game," Jaquae Stewart, Sinton senior first baseman and pitcher said. "Like we said last year it's just somebody in front of our train, so we have to keep it moving."

Game 2 will be played at Calallen at 7 p.m. on Friday. Max capacity is set at 2,000 fans and tickets are $5. Fans can watch the game live on Calallen TV and 364 Sports on the NFHS Network. Game 3 if necessary is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. with location to be determined.