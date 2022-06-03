Sinton tops Calallen, London takes game one in series against Bishop.

Playoff baseball was on tap Thursday night in the Coastal Bend, with the one game series between Sinton and Calallen taking center stage at Whatabruger Field.

The Pirates earned redemption for last year's Class 4A Region IV final loss, by beating the Wildcats this year, 3-1.

Alan Harwell was live from Whataburger Field on KRIS 6 Sports at 10 p.m. to provide highlights from this match up, and game one of the Class 3A regional final series between Bishop and London.

The London Pirates defeated the Badgers to take a series lead over Bishop, 1-0.

