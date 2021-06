LAREDO, Texas — The two best class 4A teams in Texas, number one Calallen and number two Sinton traveled over 140 miles to Laredo to meet in a one game winner take all regional final. The game certainly lived up to the billing.

A pitchers duel sent this game into extra innings tied at 1-1, but in the top of the eighth Sinton's Cannon Chester hit a solo home run to give the Pirates to a 2 to 1 win and a ticket to next week's state tournament in Round Rock.