Friday Night Fever 2026 - Week 5 Coastal Bend football highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week 5 of the Friday Night Fever high school football on KRIS 6! A majority of our games this week are district matchups including our Game of the Week between Rockport-Fulton and Robstown.

Carroll drops 50 on Flour Bluff to take 5A-1 District 15 opener

Carroll defeats Flour Bluff 50-26. Junior running back Sebastian Robles was named Player of the Game with two rushing touchdowns. Senior quarterback Seth Neatherlin threw 5 touchdowns, connecting with Steven McChester, Braylen Swanson, and Ignacio Arellano.

Below you'll find a list of Coastal Bend highlights and scores. These scores from ScoreStream are gathered by a third party.

A huge thank you to Thomas J. Henry for being a KRIS sponsor and supporting Coastal Bend football student-athletes!