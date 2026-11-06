Friday Night Fever 2026 - week 11 Coastal Bend football highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week 11 of the Friday Night Fever high school football on KRIS 6! We have district games this week with championships and playoff aspirations on the line. Below you'll find a list of Coastal Bend highlights and scores.

Tuloso-Midway punches ticket to playoffs with gutsy road win over Beeville

Tuloso-Midway entered Thursday's game with two choices: Win and get into the playoffs or lose and end their season. They rode the team bus out of Beeville with another win and a postseason berth. The Warriors defeated the Trojans 31-20 on Game Night South Texas. T-M got hot early, but Beeville closed the gap at one point down by 8.

Check out each of Coastal Bend's scores in the module below! These scores are managed/maintained by ScoreStream.



A huge thank you to Thomas J. Henry for being a KRIS sponsor and supporting Coastal Bend football student-athletes!