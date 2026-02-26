Corpus Christi ISD names Bayfront Bash softball tournament after founder Brenda Marshall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Bayfront Bash softball tournament hosted by Corpus Christi ISD will now be named after Brenda Marshall. The district’s retired athletic director was honored by throwing the first pitch.

"You always hope everything goes right and to be honored Delma was very nice to name the tournament after me," Marshall said. "Wasn't expecting to throw the first pitch. At least I didn't hurt anybody when I threw it, so that's the good thing."

The Ray 1973 grad and former UT Arlington softball player made it her goal to bring girls sports to Corpus Christi, and that’s what she did in 1995. Since then this 3-day tournament continues to grow. In high school, Marshall played tennis and found her love for the diamond through city league fastpitch softball.

“It happened to be in my hometown because we were lacking in a few things for the females," Marshall said. "Now to get it up to the level where we have many teams in many sports going to State, and softball has been successful here. We can hope everybody likes coming to our stadium, and it was a nice honor of them to name the tournament after me.”

The Bayfront Bash tournament's first season also began in 1995. CCISD brought in softball during Texas' second season with UIL.

After graduating from college, Marshall earned a spot in the inaugural tryouts for the USA Softball team for the 1979 Pan American Games and ultimately helped Team USA win a gold medal in Puerto Rico.

Marshall's other great honors include receiving the Jody Conradt award for her positive influence in athletics and being inducted into Texas HS Athletic Directors Association Hall of Honor. She served 39 years in the public education dugout and led Corpus Christi ISD’s athletics program since 2004 before retiring in June 2025.