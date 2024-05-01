Brenda Marshall receives Jody Conradt award for positive influence in athletics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Athletic Director Brenda Marshall, who has served in this role for 18 years, received a huge honor the from the Texas High School Coaches Association, the Jody Conradt award. The award is given to a female coach that has served as a positive role model and helps with the advancement of girls and women in athletics.

"To be nominated Region 7, and then my name to be included with 7 other women across the state is something that's unbelievable."

Marshall, a 1973 Ray grad, played tennis and found her love for the diamond through city league fastpitch softball.

Her first job at West Texas State was to start the softball program. She was there for four years before working at Sam Houston State. Marshall then moved back home to CCISD in 1986 as the athletic specialist for 11 years before becoming the assistant athletic director and then AD.

This honor is extra special because Marshall played for Conradt back when she coached softball at the University of Texas at Arlington.

"To win an award that is named after your college coach. You know, I came in as a freshman and Jody Conradt was our softball and basketball coach at UT-Arlington. The type of person she is you just want to run through brick walls for her. She's a phenomenal person to play for."

Marshall was 1 of 8 nominated for the award, and is the second recipient. The first being Judy Campbell from Garland ISD.

Some of Marshall's highlights include adding volleyball, softball and soccer and wrestling for boys and girls at CCISD.

And the winner is 🥁... BRENDA MARSHALL from Corpus Christi ISD! Congratulations on receiving the Jody Conradt Award! 🙌 #THSCAproud pic.twitter.com/K7fPMjCLC9 — THSCA (@THSCAcoaches) April 30, 2024