Brenda Marshall to be inducted into Texas HS Athletic Directors Association Hall of Honor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD Senior Director of Athletics Brenda Marshall received the highest honor for her job. She was named to the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association class of 2025 Hall of Honor.

"To be selected by your peers into a Hall of Fame for what your career has been it's very humbling," Marshall said. "It's such an honor because it's your peers that selected you to be in there."

Marshall's greatest achievements were brining softball and volleyball to Corpus Christi ISD. She will be inducted alongside Todd Vesely, Former Executive Director of Athletics at Fort Worth ISD, and Ray Zepeda, the UIL Director of Athletics.

The recipients will be honored at the 2025 THSADA State Conference on Sunday, June 1st at the PBK Sports-THSADA Hall of Honor Celebration held at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas.

Back in April 2024, Marshall received the Jody Conradt award that is given to a female coach that has served as a positive role model and helps with the advancement of girls and women in athletics.