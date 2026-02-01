Calallen baseball receives 2025 UIL 4A-DI State Championship rings, fourth title in program history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcat baseball team received their 2025 UIL 4A-DI State Championship rings on Saturday. These rings represent their fourth State Championship in program history, first since 2008. The Wildcats took down Pleasant Grove 5-3 in Round Rock.

Larissa Liska

Calallen senior shortstop Drayson Gamez told KRIS 6 Sports Director Larissa Liska that this ring was worth waiting.

“It means a lot to me obviously because I’ve been working for this my whole life," Gamez said. "I love all of the different colors, the maroon and white. It says my name on it, No. 7 and it has all of our playoff games in here so that’s really cool.”

Larissa Liska

Calallen’s State MVP pitcher and outfielder senior Drayton Mitchell loved the unique details in the ring.

“My favorite thing about it is it says legendary on the bottom of it," Mitchell said. "Plus it has our record and playoffs on the inside of it.”

Larissa Liska

The Wildcats graduated their clutch hitter and closer on the mound, but they return a lot of experience and the young guys have shown they can step up and fill the roles.

“Like we set the standard for the younger guys and it helps us in practice to work for it to get back there and win it all again,” Gamez said.

Larissa Liska

Liska had honor of being the Master of Ceremonies for the ring ceremony. A full circle moment for the Sports Director after covering many of this years seniors in 2022 when their OilBelt team won the Junior League World Series in Michigan.

“It’s crazy how fast time flies by with all of our guys, and we all worked for this," Mitchell said. "Nothing was handed to us on the way here and we fought for this.”

Calallen baseball has a few more scrimmages, but they officially start their season at the McAllen ISD Tournament Feb. 19. I’m Larissa Liska, KRIS 6 Sports.”

Calallen Screenshot

CALALLEN BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY

2025 (State Champion)

2024 (State Runner-Up)

2011 (State Runner-Up)

2010 (State Runner-up)

2008 (State Champion)

2005 (State Champion)

2003 (State Semifinals)

2002 (State Runner-Up)

2000 (State Champion)

1999 (State Runner-Up)

1998 (State Runner-Up)

1996 (State Semifinals)

1995 (State Semifinals)

1993 (State Semifinals)

Larissa Liska