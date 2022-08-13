Oil Belt Little League is Junior League World Series bound

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Oil Belt Little League 13-14 year-olds are making history becoming the third team ever in the program to advance to the Junior League Baseball World Series.

Oil Belt will represent the Southwest Region.

"It feels so good because we've worked so hard for all of these years just to go here, so it feels great," Sam Cecava, Oil Belt center fielder and Calallen freshman said.

2014 was the last time Oil Belt punched their ticket to Taylor, Mich. and that team became National Champions.

This group full of Calallen talent is looking to do the same with a lot of depth at pitcher and a strong defense to back them up.

"Feels pretty good. We'll be one of the best teams in the Oil Belt," said Angel Acuna, Oil Belt catcher and Calallen freshman. "Our defense, our pitching and our hitting — of course, have been the best."

The Junior League Baseball World Series starts Saturday with opening ceremonies. All games can be watched on ESPN+ and score updates can be found on the Oil Belt Facebook page.



