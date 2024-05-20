Nueces County Early Voting Locations

COPRUS CHRISTI, Tx — Election Day is May 28, 2024, and many voters will head to the polls for the Democratic and Republican Joint Primary Runoff Election.

Registered voters in Nueces County and surrounding counties can cast their early ballot at any listed Early Vote Centers from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. May 20 through May 24.

Early Voting Locations in Nueces County:

Bishop Multi-Purpose Building -115 S. Ash Ave -BISHOP

Carroll High School-Old Campus -5301 Weber Rd. (Front Lobby Entrance Area)

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center-5151 McArdle Rd.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center-654 Graham Rd.

Greenwood Senior Center-4040 Greenwood Dr.

Hilltop Community Center--11425 Leopard St. (SW #1)

Island Presbyterian Church-14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.

Johnny Calderon Building--710 E. Main St. -ROBSTOWN King High School--5225 Gollihar Rd.

Port Aransas Community Center - 408 N. Alister St, Texas 78373

Veterans Memorial High School--3750 Cimarron (Auditorium Entrance)

Curbside Voting will be available at all locations. For more information, call (361) 888-0303.