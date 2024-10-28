District 5 candidates tell you why you why you should vote for them

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gil Hernandez and David Peña are asking voters to put them on the City Council representing District 5.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke with both candidates, asking them the same questions about why voters should choose them.

The first question: "What strategies do you have for managing growth on the Southside while ensuring resources for existing communities?"

Incumbent Gil Hernandez said it's important to project increased traffic needs as the city grows.

"That was the reason for the expansion of Rodd Field, the widening of Yorktown," Hernandez said. "Especially going into Flour Bluff, we’re going to widen that bridge with the help from TxDOT."

David Peña believes the focus has been on new growth, not only existing neighborhoods.

"There’s a lot of neighborhoods that are older, 20-30 years, but not really old, and they look terrible. They’re in bad shape. We need to refocus our efforts in some of our existing neighborhoods as well as new neighborhoods and new growth," Peña said.

The second question: "What are your priorities for addressing infrastructure needs in District 5, especially in terms of road and drainage improvements?"

Hernandez started by saying that he supports Proposition F, which he said is, "The re-purposing of the seawall fund to be for flood mitigation throughout the city. So that would add another $9M to the $36M we’re using for stormwater currently. And that would provide a long-term funding source for stormwater."

Peña said that streets and infrastructure are his priorities.

"We’ve got some drainage issues that need to be addressed, especially on the Southside with all the new growth. So we’re behind on that, for sure. We need to look at our drainage issues and address them," Peña said.

Next question: How do you plan to secure a reliable long-term water supply for Corpus Christi, and do you support the Inner Harbor desalination project or another approach?

Hernandez was against the desal project for several reasons.

“I had not been a fan of the Inner Harbor location simply because it’s not expandable," Hernandez said. "Because of its location within the bay and its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, you have kind of dynamic that you can’t make it any larger. I’d always been a proponent for the Harbor Island location because it can be expanded and if you take the discharge out into the Gulf of Mexico you can actually probably triple the size of that desal facility which would be more of a long-term solution.”

Peña, however, was for the desal project.

“We definitely need water," Peña said. "There’s no doubt about that. As far as desal goes, as long as the studies show it’s safe, I am for it. As long as I’ve been here, I grew up in Corpus, we’ve had restrictions. It’s definitely a problem, we can’t deny that.”

Jaramillo lastly asked why District 5 residents should vote for them.

Hernandez cited his six years representing that district. "The police training academy, the new swimming pool at Bill Witt, the expansion of Rodd Field Road, the widening of Yorktown. I think, for the most part, I've been very effective as a city councilman for District 5," he said.

Peña said he would be accountable to voters.

"I think accountability is a big reason to vote for me. It’s clear what I do for a living. I’ve got three businesses. I am self-employed. My money is coming from my work. When you look at some of the other candidates, specifically in District 5, it’s kind of a vague area, a gray area," Peña said.

Here are the full-unedited interviews for both candidates:

David Peña

David Pena interview

Gil Hernandez

Gil Hernandez interview

