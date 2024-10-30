Significance of Latino vote in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Many people have come out to vote including the Latino population.

Experts expect approximately 17.5 million Latinos will cast their ballot across the nation. In Texas, experts said the turnout is interesting.

Unidos US Vice President of Policy and Advocacy, Carmen Feliciano, said there’s a great deal of Latinos out there interested in this presidential election.

“We have a high concentration of Latinos in states where we’re expecting very close elections,” Feliciano said.

Historically Texas has been a red state.

“We see more share of Latino electoral going to the republicans but still a majority supports the Democratic Party,” Feliciano said.

But now, a sleeping giant has been awoken.

“We’re seeing that 38% of the new voters in this election did not vote in 2016. It’s a new voter, a younger generation impacting the results of this elections,” Feliciano said.

In the Coastal Bend, KRIS 6 learned the difference between these younger voters and the older generation.

The Marroquins have voted in each presidential election since they were 21.

“It’s always been important for us to vote. It’s our way of having some control of the government,” Marroquin said.

As a fourth generation US citizen and a veteran. Hector Marroquin tells KRIS they’ll be voting blue.

“This election is very dangerous, and the cause is Mr. Trump. That man is of no use,” Marroquin said.

Meanwhile, Jacquelynn Carrillo is an example of the thought process for this new group of voters.

“People have their own opinions of how this country should be run,” Carrillo said. “My personal opinion would be it needs to be run like a business.”

As a reminder, election day is next week on Nov. 5.