Nueces County voting locations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Election Day is Nov.5, 2024, and many voters will head to the polls for the 2024 Nueces County General Election.

To see the sample ballots, click here: Find Your Ballot | Nueces County, TX

What form of ID do I need to bring?

You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo ID to vote in Texas:

A state driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety)

A Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS)

A Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS)

A Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS)

A U.S. military ID card with a personal photo

A U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo

A U.S. passport

What if I don’t have a valid photo ID?

Voters can still cast votes if they sign a form swearing that they have a “reasonable impediment” from obtaining a proper photo ID. However, those voters will also have to present one of the following types of supporting identification documents:

A valid voter registration certificate

A certified birth certificate

A document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes your identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

A copy of or an original current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address (Any government document that contains a voter’s photo must be an original.)

If you have a valid photo ID but forgot it, you can cast a provisional ballot. You will have to visit the local voter registrar’s office within six days of the election to present an acceptable ID or documentation in order for the ballot to be counted. A registered voter without a valid photo ID or any of the supporting documents can also cast a provisional ballot.

