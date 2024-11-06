Corpus Christi City Council At-Large results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council at-large candidates have been selected.

Out of the 10 candidates who were running, the top three that secured the most votes were Carolyn Vaughn with 17%, Mark Scott with 16% and Roland Barrera with 13%.

These at-large candidates, many of them familiar faces on the Corpus Christi political scene, will represent the city as a whole on City Council, as opposed to a specific district.

Roland Barrera has represented District 3 on City Council since 2018 and recently stepped down when he entered the at-large race. District 3 is now represented by Eric Cantu. His main priorities, according to the survey submitted to KRIS 6 News, include diversifying water sources, street repair and the expansion of the police and fire departments.

Carolyn Vaughn also formerly served on City Council and as the Nueces County Commissioner, making her a recognizable figure in the Corpus Christi political sphere. Her top priorities as told to KRIS 6 News are safety, water, and infrastructure.

Mark Scott is no stranger to the City Council at-large seat, having served at the capacity from 2004 to 2016. Scott's main goals include water, job growth and streets maintenance.

The three candidates will be sworn in on Jan. 14, 2025 for a two-year term.