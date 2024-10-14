KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Carolyn Vaughn.

________________________

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

Safety, Water, and Roads/Infrastructure

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

The Budget & Debt are too high. I would go to a zero-based budgeting, this will save money and find the waste.

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

We have great people and industry here, but we have to retain young talent and bring more tech and manufacturing here. The military is a vital part of our community

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I support Desal in the right location, it's vital we protect our bay. Industry should pay for the desal plants, while the city needs to be exploring groundwater, storage and maintaining the Mary Rhodes Pipeline.

________________________

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I would have voted NO!! He shouldn't have taken the raise, they were trying to find areas to cut and his employees were not even getting their cost of living increases.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Each neighborhood has needs, the city needs to quit repaving the same streets multiple times a year, they should physically go look at the areas and make sure it actually needs it--not just paying out of town companies to tell us what we can see for ourselves.

________________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

I would work with local rescue groups to get animals adopted. We need to hire someone who knows how to run Animal Services and hold owners accountable when they don't control their animals.

________________________

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I don't feel that they are not transparent, but communications with the media and the public can always be improved.

________________________

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

We can support local business and thus the economy by improving our Development Services, lowering fees for new and expanding businesses and pursue public-private partnerships to best use our resources for visitors and citizens alike.

________________________

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

Encourage public-private partnerships.

________________________

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

Event organizers should lease space from parking garages in the area.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

Since there is no Artwalk that night, I'll be at home.