Roland Barrera

KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Carolyn Vaughn.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

It is imperative that we move forward in diversifying our water sources and the most affordable and environmentally friendly source is the completion of the Inner Harbor Desalination project. Water is a crucial necessity for the 500,000 residents we $260serve in the seven county region and it is critical to the expansion of the economy so that Corpus Christi can continue to attract high paying jobs to the region. o We must continue to fund street repair. The past five years, we have appropriated roughly $580 million for street repair, the five years prior was roughly $260 million. o Continued support of expanding and equipping the police and fire departments. The citizens of Corpus Christi not only deserve to be safe but also to feel safe.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

We must continue to be cognizant of the efficiency of the 29 lines of business and continue to improve processes hold each deparment accountable to maximizing efforts to hold department heads to manage effectively.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

What happens in Corpus Christi has global consequences. The military installations train and equip the armed forces worldwide. The Port of Corpus Christi is the largest exporter of oil in the US, this reduces dependency on foreign oil.Cheniere produces liquefied natural gas that reduces dependecy on Russian coal. Solving the regions water challenges invites addtional development and expansion from industry. As a currentl council member, I have succesfully advocated for providing a "predictble regulatory environment" which is crucial to growth and expansion with higher paying jobs.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

All other resources, whether they be ground water or brackish water will require a new water treatment facility for desalination. The completion of the Inner Harbor Desalination project is expected to be completed in roughly three years. It provides for the most affordable, most environmentally friendly and would be uninterrupted. This lessens the pressure for our surface water resources and allows for them to recharge.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I have been very vocal about supporting the market increase the city manager received. Much of my decision centered around supply and demand. Of the eight larges cities in Texas; Dallas, Fort Worth and El Paso city manager positions are vacant, The new city manager in Austin was recently released from Dallas. During Peter's tenure, the city's bond rating has improved three times, monies dedicated to repair streets have practically doubled, the police force is now in excess of 500 officers. Dedication to public safety has been unprecedented. Policy and changes in Municipal Court increased customer service and brought in a net revenue of roughly $1 million in the first year of implementation.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Several alleyways in the Crestmont subdivision must be addressed.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

This is a department that has several managerial changes and department restructuring. We have recruited new leadership that has identified best practices to resolve the current issues.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I'm of the opinion that the Corpus Christi Police Department has been readily available and accessible. For the most part, the system of community policing in place has been quite succesful.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District has facilitated and championed several public and private projects that have continued to transform Downtown Corpus Christi. The DMD is responsible for providing enhanced cleaning, beautification and safety services, develop and improve the district, market and promote the district, events and businesses and address critical issues that affect the success of the district and greater Downtown area on behalf of our stakeholders and the community. The downtown tax increment reinvest zone has been instrumental in recruiting development and encouraging development.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

Art Walk and Dia de Los Muertos have been featured in Texas Monthly for their popularity. This has been through the support of the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District, we must continue to support their efforts.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

The city is actively working with a developer to provide addtional public parking.

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

807 N. Upper Broadway, Suite 102