Mark Scott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 compiled a questionnaire for running candidates for the 2024 Nueces County General Elections, and here are their responses.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

1) Water 2) Growth/jobs 3) streets

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

Getting control of the budget is a high priority. It is stunning that the City’s budget has grown from $900MM to $1.8B over the last 5 years. The Capital Budget has grown from $197MM to $1B. I see no fiscal constraint.

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

I am a STRONG supporter of the South Texas Military Task Force. I served as a City appointee during my last City Council tenure. The military is ever-changing. We need to be a part of the Navy’s long-term plans. Supporting the drone research at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi could be a part of that. Being partners in the Military’s utility needs continues to be important. I support responsible industrial growth. We need an Industrial Land Use Plan, much like San Patricio County is working on now. We are an Opportunity Zone and need to take advantage to create jobs. Water is a big part of this. Lack of water negatively impacts any/all growth opportunities.

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

Water. Without a doubt, water is the biggest issue facing Corpus Christi. I have shared my criticism of the Council above. Without water, we will not have any growth. If a city is not growing, it is dying. Heck, we probably need half of the desal capacity just for residential customer use. Even if we decide no growth, We STILL need water. But, without the ability to display a long-term water solution, significant economic and job growth is not possible. Water, water, water…

________________________

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise, and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I think Peter has done some good things. I would not have voted for/supported his raise.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

I support the City’s use of an unbiased process (scoring system) to determine which streets are in the greatest need of repair and/or reconstruction.

________________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no-kill” shelter. If elected, how would you solve these issues?

We (the Scott family) have rescued three animals over the last 10 years. My employer (San Jacinto Title) is on the Wall of Fame for the Gulf Coast Humane Society. I support the “no kill” goals. I support additional funds to our shelter efforts.

________________________

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

We have great Public Safety departments. I am not aware of how our news conference policies differ from other cities. I support transparency, but also support allowing our police folks to focus on resolving any active situations.

________________________

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

I support Downtown efforts. During my last Council tenure, we revamped the City’s incentive policies that have led to much of the growth the last 5 years. I would look to the Downtown Management District for input on how best to help those activities grow.

________________________

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

I agree that downtown activities have exploded over the last couple of years. I have a feeling their growth will continue with or without any governmental assistance.

________________________

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

I know there is talk of building a parking garage but have not seen the business plan for that. I do get a sense, that a parking problem is a good thing. And, the fact, as you mention above, that the events continue to be more successful, is a sign that parking might now be as critical as people once thought. If elected, I would look to the Downtown Management District for guidance.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

I am not sure yet where I will be on election night.

