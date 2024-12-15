City of Corpus Christi 2024 runoff election results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Elections were held for dozens of local races on Nov. 5, 2024. But of those races, three ended in a runoff: City Council District 1 and District 4seats, as well as the mayoral seat.

Mayoral runoff election results

Mayor and incumbent Paulette Guajardo has beaten mayoral opposition Michael Hunter, garnering 14,254, or 50.60% of the votes to Hunter's 13,918 votes, which was roughly 49.40%.

Mayor Guajardo has served two terms as Corpus Christi Mayor. She has been a big advocate in years past with fund improvements for the police and fire departments. Guajardo is also a supporter of desalination and the Rapid Repavement Plan.

Hunter had served on the Corpus Christi City Council for over eight years. He considers himself fiscally conservative and has continually voted against tax increases. Hunter is also anti-desalination and finding an answer to the drought, infrastructure improvements, and public safety support.

District 1 runoff election results

It was a tight race between District 1 candidates Everett Roy and Billy Lerma. Roy came out on top with 1,913 votes, or 50.03% of the vote, with Lerma closely following with 1,911, or 49.97% of the votes. But the race is too close to call at this time, considering mail-in ballots still need to be counted. KRIS 6 News will keep you updated on what is to follow.

Roy is the current seat holder for District 1. He has served in this position previously from 2018-2021. Lerma is a former member of the Corpus Christi City Council who served from 2021-2023.

District 4 runoff election results

Kaylynn Paxson has beaten District 4 opposition May Nardone Mendoza with 4,434 of the votes, or 64.84%, compared to 2,404 of the votes, or 35.16%.

Mendoza told KRIS 6 News that her three major issues are repairing residential and commercial streets, public safety for our citizens, and fiscal responsibility of the city budget.

Paxson's main focus in her campaign are creating a real maintenance plan for streets and drainage, identifying and eliminating wasteful spending, and bringing city leadership's focus back to the community's everyday needs and experiences.