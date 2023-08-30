Surprise donation helps Agua Dulce graduates keep their scholarships

AGUA DULCE, Texas — A surprise donation is helping four Agua Dulce High School graduates after they thought they weren't going to see scholarship money they had been awarded.

“Every time Agua Dulce seems to have a tragedy, people step up and do nothing but provide great support for us,” Richard Wright, superintendent of Agua Dulce Independent School District said.

Wright said at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a Mr. Edward Hinojosa walked into his office.

Hinojosa had seen the KRIS 6 News report on Monday about how former Agua Dulce Athletic Booster Club President Kara Strait allegedly stole over $3,000 from the club.

“He wrote a $2,000 check and was able to fund all four of the scholarships that were lost because of the unfortunate incident,” Wright said.

Wright said he knows most people in the small town of Agua Dulce, but he wasn’t sure if Hinojosa is from Agua Dulce.

All Hinojosa told Wright was he felt it in his heart he needed to come make this donation. So Wright immediately called the families of the scholarship recipients to let them know what happened.

“They graduated from here, I got to shake their hands at graduation and I know how much they and their families can use it," Wright said. " It’s just an incredible man to come in here and do this and I was extremely humbled to be in his presence because he did it without hesitation.”

“I'm just glad that they came through and he’s very happy," Danny Calvez said.

Danny's son Ethan Calvez is one of those scholarship winners who is now attending Texas A&M University - Kingsville. Danny said Ethan was hurt to hear the scholarship was gone, but fortunate for a surprise like this.

“It’s just very very disappointing, didn’t really know what to think. But now, whoever donated the money thank you. It’ s just been a blessing,” Danny said.

Wright said several other people have called wanting to donate to the booster club. If those donations come in, Wright said they can create a new scholarship fund to help future graduates.

