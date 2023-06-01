Port of Corpus Christi CEO separation agreement released

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sean Strawbridge, former CEO/executive director of the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, will receive a lump sum payment of $1.6 million minus any federal or state withholding per a separation agreement.

As 6 Investigates reported, Strawbridge submitted a letter of resignation last month less than 24 hours after KRIS 6 News reported what some call lavish spending on his port credit card.

He has publicly stated that he began speaking with Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner Chairman Charlie Zahn about resigning in January of this year.

According to the terms of his contract, in the case of termination of the contract for any reason other than cause, Strawbridge would be entitled to receive his annual base salary for a period of 12 months. That base salary is $575,000.

Terms of his contract also require the port to provide dental and health insurance for a period of one year.

Employment contracts:

Contract

First amended contract

Second amended contract

The separation agreement also provides a payment of $25,000 to Strawbridge to not disclose the terms of the separation agreement, despite the agreement being a public document.

Tuesday, Zahn released that agreement to one media outlet. It was not shared with KRIS 6 News, or the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, despite pending Public Information Requests.

Under the separation agreement, the port may retain Strawbridge in a contracted advisory role, through December 15, up to 350 hours. Those services may only be authorized by Zahn, or the interim CEO of the port, Kent Britton.

The port also released Strawbridge's letter of resignation Wednesday. In that letter, he highlights accomplishments over his tenure and writes, "I believe my legacy and the legacy of this team has been established for generations to come."

Additional terms of the agreement include repayment of travel and business expenses if an audit reveals any of those expenditures violated the port's travel policy.

Strawbridge will also receive a payment for accrued and unused vacation and sick leave, up to 880 hours, respectively. The maximum payment for this leave tops out at roughly $250,000.

The agreement also provides an attorney to represent Strawbridge in the case of any "claim, action, proceeding or investigation." However, that agreement does not require the port to defend Strawbridge in the case of a claim or loss from official misconduct or criminal activities. Further, in the case of a criminal conviction, all legal fees would be reimbursed by Strawbridge.