Executive Director of Port of Corpus Christi Authority Sean Strawbridge submits resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sean Strawbridge, Executive Director of Port of Corpus Christi Authority submitted his resignation, which port commissioners accepted Tuesday.

Despite commissioners accepting his resignation, the terms of separation agreement still needs time to be sorted out.

Commissioners authorized Chairman Charlie Zahn to negotiate that agreement.

Strawbridge's resignation comes a day after we reported about lavish spending by the port and Strawbridge.

At Tuesday's meeting, Strawbridge vehemently denied he had done anything wrong and said he can dispute everything we reported.

Strawbridge has been with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority since May 2015.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.