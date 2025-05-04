Voters Weigh in: Results of trustee elections and school bonds in Nueces County

FLOUR BLUFF, Tx — Projected winners are emerging, and the school bonds that could determine your district's future are coming in as polls across the Coastal Bend close.

The results below are the projected winners based on the unofficial results in each respective race:

BISHOP CISD (100% votes counted)

Board of Trustees - Place 2, 3 and 6



Place 2: Judy Murdoch (Murdoch had 68.39% over Billy Kinsel with 31.16%)

Judy Murdoch (Murdoch had 68.39% over Billy Kinsel with 31.16%) Place 3: Reynaldo Longoria Jr (Unopposed)

Reynaldo Longoria Jr (Unopposed) Place 6: Dawn Cavanaugh (Cavanaugh had 73.08% over Julie Chancler with 26.92%)

AGUA DULCE ISD (100% votes counted)

School Trustee

Noe G Cadena Jr. (39.54%), Edward Garcia Jr. (30.80%) and Brandi McMonagle (29.66%)

Proposition A: The issuance of bonds in the amount of $15,000,000 for school facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase. (PASSED)

FLOUR BLUFF ISD (100% votes counted)

Bonds

