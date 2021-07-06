Local comedians are performing again after a year of being off the stage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After having to take a break for almost a year during the pandemic, some local comedians are getting back on stage.

"Everything that I write down I try it out on stage and if it doesn’t work it doesn’t work," said local comedian Andy Gomez.

At Mesquite Street Pizza, open mic night is every Thursday with sign ups starting at 8:00 p.m.

"We went from having a very small crowd to it getting out there and we’ve been packed every single Thursday night for comedy," said Mesquite Street Pizza General Manager, Breana Gonzalez.

However, like many places Mesquite Street Pizza closed its dining room for 2 months.

"We did curbside only and we did bring back the comedians for a curbside show," said Gonzalez.

During that time local comics had no place to perform in the Coastal Bend.

"I stopped coming to open mic night, I stopped writing, I shut down," said Gomez.

Then, the opportunity to perform again at Mesquite Street Pizza came at the beginning of this year.

"This is probably the first month or so that I’ve come out and started to try and do it again," said Gomez.

Local comics, including Andy Gomez said they are more than happy to be back on stage.

"I’m still trying to find my footing," he said.

Welcoming the regular customers and new ones, Mesquite Street Pizza is doing so well its now working on a second location in the south side.

“That's how well business is doing, its 14000 square feet of comedy and dining room and bar,” said Gonzalez.

To view stand up comedy shows click here or, to see local open mic nights around town, click here.

