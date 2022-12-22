Watch Now
LIST: Coastal Bend warming centers

On Friday and Saturday, the City will offer daytime warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. <br/><br/>
Posted at 1:36 PM, Dec 22, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a list of Warming Centers in the Coastal Bend area that will be open to the public during the upcoming frigid weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI

*Open Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

  • Oveal Williams Senior Center       
    Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.
    Phone: 361-826-2305
  • Northwest Senior Center             
    Address: 9725 Up River Rd.                        
    Phone: 361-826-2320
  • Zavala Senior Center                   
    Address: 515 Osage St.                              
    Phone: 361-826-3099
  • Greenwood Senior Center           
    Address: 4040 Greenwood Dr.                    
    Phone: 361-826-1368
  • Broadmoor Senior Center           
    Address: 1651 Tarlton St.                            
    Phone: 361-826-3138 
  • Anita & W.T. Neyland Library      
    Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy                      
    Phone: 361-826-2370
  • Janet F. Harte Library                  
    Address: 2629 Waldron                             
    Phone: 361-826-2310

*Open Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

  • Ethel Eyerly Senior Center          
    Address: 654 Graham Rd                           
    Phone: 361-826-2330
  • Garden Senior Center                 
    Address: 5325 Greely Dr.
    Phone: 361-826-2345
  • Lindale Senior Center                  
    Address: 3135 Swantner Dr                       
    Phone: 361-826-2340
  • Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library      
    Address: 5930 Brockhampton Dr               
    Phone: 361-826-2360
  • Owen R. Hopkins Library            
    Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd                       
    Phone: 361-826-2350
  • La Retama Library                      
    Address: 805 Comanche St                        
    Phone: 361-826-7055   
  • Ben F. McDonald Library            
    Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr                    
    Phone: 361-826-2356    

ROBSTOWN
Nueces County and the city of Robstown will open a warming center at RMB Fairgrounds during the cold weather. The warming center will open on Thursday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. and remain open through 9:00 a.m. Sunday, December 25.

  • RMB Fairgrounds

Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, TX 78380

  • Family pets are allowed, but owners must provide their food. Exotic pets will not be allowed at this warming center.

ALICE
A warming center will be open to the public in Alice at the Merchant's Building at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday and reopen Friday night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

  • Merchant's Building at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds

Address: 3001 South Johnson Street, Alice, TX 78332

  • No pets will be allowed inside, and food will not be provided.
