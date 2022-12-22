City of Alice to open up warming center

ALICE, texas — According to a release from the city of Alice, Texas starting Thursday, Dec. 22 a warming center will be open to the public at the Merchant's Building at the Jim Wells County fairgrounds at 3001 South Johnson Street.

It will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a-m. and reopen Friday night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

No pets will be allowed inside an food will not be provided.

If residents need a ride to the warming center, call the rural economic assistance league public transportation services at 361-668-3158.

Residents are advised to take immediate action to protect their property by doing the following:

• Wrap all exposed pipes located outside or in unheated areas of the home with

newspaper, insulation, or towels.

• Remove garden hoses from outside faucets and insulate outside faucets with a

Styrofoam, rags, or paper.

• Shut off irrigation systems.

If there are electricity outages, call AEP at 1-866-223-8508.

