LIST: City of Corpus Christi outlines available daytime warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for the frigid weather conditions heading to the Coastal Bend area.
City officials have measures in place to ensure proper and safe services for the community, and residents are urged to take this time to protect people, property, and pets.
"On Friday and Saturday, the City will offer daytime warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public," stated city officials.
According to city officials, warming centers are not a place to sleep or eat, no pets are permitted, and no food will be provided.
Warming Centers:
The warming center’s hours of operation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Open Friday only:
- Oveal Williams Senior Center
Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr. Phone: 361-826-2305
- Northwest Senior Center
Address: 9725 Up River Rd.
Phone: 361-826-2320
- Zavala Senior Center
Address: 515 Osage St.
Phone: 361-826-3099
- Greenwood Senior Center
Address: 4040 Greenwood Dr.
Phone: 361-826-1368
- Broadmoor Senior Center
Address: 1651 Tarlton St.
Phone: 361-826-3138
- Anita & W.T. Neyland Library
Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy
Phone: 361-826-2370
- Janet F. Harte Library
Address: 2629 Waldron
Phone: 361-826-2310
Open Friday and Saturday:
- Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
Address: 654 Graham Rd
Phone: 361-826-2330
- Garden Senior Center
Address: 5325 Greely Dr
Phone: 361-826-2345
- Lindale Senior Center
Address: 3135 Swantner Dr
Phone: 361-826-2340
- Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library
Address: 5930 Brockhampton Dr
Phone: 361-826-2360
- Owen R. Hopkins Library
Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd
Phone: 361-826-2350
- La Retama Library
Address: 805 Comanche St
Phone: 361-826-7055
- Ben F. McDonald Library
Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr
Phone: 361-826-2356
The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the warming center during available hours. For more information, go to https://www.ccrta.org.