LIST: City of Corpus Christi outlines available daytime warming centers

On Friday and Saturday, the City will offer daytime warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. <br/><br/>
Posted at 9:05 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 10:14:27-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for the frigid weather conditions heading to the Coastal Bend area.

City officials have measures in place to ensure proper and safe services for the community, and residents are urged to take this time to protect people, property, and pets.

"On Friday and Saturday, the City will offer daytime warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public," stated city officials.

According to city officials, warming centers are not a place to sleep or eat, no pets are permitted, and no food will be provided.

Warming Centers:

The warming center’s hours of operation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Open Friday only:

  • Oveal Williams Senior Center       
    Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr. Phone: 361-826-2305
  • Northwest Senior Center             
    Address: 9725 Up River Rd.                        
    Phone: 361-826-2320
  • Zavala Senior Center                   
    Address: 515 Osage St.                              
    Phone: 361-826-3099
  • Greenwood Senior Center           
    Address: 4040 Greenwood Dr.                    
    Phone: 361-826-1368
  • Broadmoor Senior Center           
    Address: 1651 Tarlton St.                            
    Phone: 361-826-3138 
  • Anita & W.T. Neyland Library      
    Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy                      
    Phone: 361-826-2370
  • Janet F. Harte Library                  
    Address: 2629 Waldron                             
    Phone: 361-826-2310

Open Friday and Saturday:

  • Ethel Eyerly Senior Center          
    Address: 654 Graham Rd                           
    Phone: 361-826-2330
  • Garden Senior Center                 
    Address: 5325 Greely Dr                            
    Phone: 361-826-2345
  • Lindale Senior Center                  
    Address: 3135 Swantner Dr                       
    Phone: 361-826-2340
  • Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library      
    Address: 5930 Brockhampton Dr               
    Phone: 361-826-2360
  • Owen R. Hopkins Library            
    Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd                       
    Phone: 361-826-2350
  • La Retama Library                      
    Address: 805 Comanche St                        
    Phone: 361-826-7055   
  • Ben F. McDonald Library            
    Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr                    
    Phone: 361-826-2356    

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the warming center during available hours. For more information, go to https://www.ccrta.org.

