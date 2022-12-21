LIST: City of Corpus Christi outlines available daytime warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for the frigid weather conditions heading to the Coastal Bend area.

City officials have measures in place to ensure proper and safe services for the community, and residents are urged to take this time to protect people, property, and pets.

"On Friday and Saturday, the City will offer daytime warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public," stated city officials.

According to city officials, warming centers are not a place to sleep or eat, no pets are permitted, and no food will be provided.

Warming Centers :

The warming center’s hours of operation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Open Friday only:

Oveal Williams Senior Center

Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr. Phone: 361-826-2305

Address: 9725 Up River Rd.

Phone: 361-826-2320

Address: 515 Osage St.

Phone: 361-826-3099

Address: 4040 Greenwood Dr.

Phone: 361-826-1368

Address: 1651 Tarlton St.

Phone: 361-826-3138

Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy

Phone: 361-826-2370

Address: 2629 Waldron

Phone: 361-826-2310

Open Friday and Saturday:

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

Address: 654 Graham Rd

Phone: 361-826-2330

Address: 5325 Greely Dr

Phone: 361-826-2345

Address: 3135 Swantner Dr

Phone: 361-826-2340

Address: 5930 Brockhampton Dr

Phone: 361-826-2360

Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd

Phone: 361-826-2350

Address: 805 Comanche St

Phone: 361-826-7055

Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr

Phone: 361-826-2356

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the warming center during available hours. For more information, go to https://www.ccrta.org.

