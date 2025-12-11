Taft City Manager files lawsuit against city council

TAFT, Tx — City Manager Ryan Smith filed a lawsuit Monday against Mayor Elida Castillo and three council members, seeking an emergency court order to block what he calls unlawful council actions.

Smith accuses the officials of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act at an improperly noticed November 14 meeting and interfering with his authority to manage city operations.

The lawsuit, filed in San Patricio County's 343rd District Court, alleges that after a properly posted November 14 meeting ended, council members stayed behind and conducted city business without public notice.

Ward 2 Alderman Alonzo Molina Jr. submitted an affidavit describing how council members told a water department employee he could "bypass the city manager" and contact them directly with concerns. When the employee asked if he'd be fired for not following this protocol, council members allegedly said "absolutely not."

KRIS 6 News City of Taft

"When department personnel are encouraged to bypass the City Manager, it creates uncertainty, fosters insubordination, and disrupts the chain of command," Smith's petition states.

Court exhibits include November 25 email exchanges between Smith and Mayor Castillo. After Smith complained that Public Works employees had stopped following his directives on meter readings, Castillo responded: "As the City Manager, you respond to the council. Any violation of directives will be taken seriously."

Smith replied that he reports to "the Council as a whole, not to any one individual," and cannot violate state law even if directed to do so.

The lawsuit and temporary restraining order request came shortly after the city posted an agenda for a special Thursday council meeting. That agenda includes an item to consider rescinding all powers previously delegated to the Taft City Manager.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE OUR REPORTING ACCORDINGLY.

