Boil water notices in Taft and Odem lifted

TAFT, Tx — Boil water notices issued this week for the cities of Taft and Odem have been lifted.

The City of Odem issued a boil water notice Wednesday following a water line break that resulted in reduced system pressure.

Following the repair of that system, lines were flushed, and water samples were collected and tested.

The City of Taft issued a boil water notice Tuesday following a water main break.

According to a release from the city, necessary correcting measures have been taken by the public water system and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has lab results that indicate that water no longer needs to be boiled.