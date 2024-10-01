Boil notice issued for Taft residents

The City of Taft has issued a boil notice for all water customers until further notice.

A water main break at Hwy 181 and San Patricio Ave is what has caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the boil notice.

Customers need to boil their tap water before washing their hands/face, brushing their teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Harmful bacteria and other microbes can be destroyed by bringing the water to a vigorous, rolling boil for two or more minutes before water can be consumed, used for cooking, or ice-making.

Once the water boil is no longer in effect, the public will be notified.

Please share this information with those who may not have heard it.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, contact Gabriel Morales at the City of Taft at 361-533-4616

