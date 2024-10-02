City of Odem issues boil water notice

ODEM, Tx — The City of Odem issued a boil water notice Wednesday.

That notice was issued following a water line break near Klein Street that resulted in reduced system pressure.

According to a release sent by the city, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality "has required the City of Odem public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions."

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, any water used for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes.

Odem Mayor David Maldonado told KRIS 6 News that the line was repaired Wednesday morning, lines had been flushed and water samples have been submitted for testing.

He said those test results will be returned by Thursday.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Odem City Hall, 514 Voss Avenue, Odem, Texas 78370 at (361) 368-2831.

