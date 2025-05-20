SINTON, Texas — The United Way of the Coastal Bend has issued checks to residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed in recent fires.

Sinton fire victims receive relief funds as rebuilding efforts continue

The money is coming from the Sinton Fire Disaster Relief Fund established by United Way.

"Personally all the money that has been donated to me including the relief fund. It's all going to the house," Clemente Sanchez said.

Sanchez, who has been rebuilding his home for more than two months, said the financial assistance arrived last week.

"Everyone who lost their home or some damage like mine were given a check last Friday," Sanchez said.

The relief fundreached over $400,000 with significant support from Steel Dynamics Industry. The funds were distributed based on individual needs.

"All those that were affected by the fire that provided their application for us and those applications that came in did get an award," President & CEO of Sinton Chamber of Commerce, Estevan Guerra said.

While United Way of the Coastal Bend is not disclosing specific amounts given to each recipient, Sanchez indicated the funds will help complete his home repairs.

"That will cover the flooring, the unit I'm putting in and more paint for the outside," Sanchez said.

Melissa Wall and her family, who lost everything in the fires, also received assistance from the fund and expressed gratitude for the support.

Now, as rebuilding efforts continue throughout the community, residents are making progress toward recovery with the help of these donations.