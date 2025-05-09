Sinton Fire Relief Fund to distribute over $400,000 to victims in need of financial assistance

SINTON, Texas — The community has shown tremendous support since the fires, with neighbors donating what they could and Steel Dynamics Industry matching those contributions dollar for dollar.

"All of the money we raised goes back to the community and those affected. Every single cent we raised," United Way of the Coastal Bend President & CEO, Stephanie Jordan said.

United Way of the Coastal Bendestablished the Sinton Fire Disaster Relief Fund days after disaster struck the Sinton neighborhood.

Steel Dynamics Industry presented a check of $200,000 to United Way in April, bringing the total relief fund to over $400,000.

A committee was formed to determine how the funds would be distributed to those affected by the fires.

"We had a committee that we formed for the Sinton fire relief fund," President and CEO of the Sinton Chamber of Commerce, Estevan Guerra said.

Guerra serves on the committee alongside community members, business owners and fire victims.

"We provided the applications for our survivors. They gave us the information of what it was that they lost. Was it a total loss or smoke damage. With that information for us to use that helped us determine what award we can give them," Guerra said.

Clemente Sanchez was one of 26 applicants and a victim of the Sinton fires. On the application, Sanchez had to answer questions about how the fire impacted his employment or income.

"My house was damaged. We're not living here and there's people who lost everything. They'll be looking at that as well," Sanchez said.

Of the 26 people who applied for assistance, Guerra confirmed that all received some form of financial support.

"All the applications that did come in did get an award," Guerra said.

Before United Way of the Coastal Bend distributes the checks, the City of Sinton will contact applicants to complete necessary tax documents.