Steel Dynamics Industry presents check to benefit Sinton fire victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — $400,000 dollars in donations has been collected by the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

That includes a donation by Steel Dynamics Industry. They matched every donation dollar for dollar.

The donation drive was supposed to end on March 21st but was extended because more neighbors were interested in helping.

Our Neighborhood News Reporter, Victoria Balderrama, was invited out to the final check presentation, where she spoke with representatives.

"We felt we needed to step up for Sinton. We won't be giving away the money but that will be the job of the United Way. We are happy to give $200,000 towards the effort, and I think since it's closed, we raise $191,000, and with our $200,000, the fund is over $400,000,” SDI General Manager Dennis Black said.

A committee in Sinton will provide feedback to the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

That information will be used to determine how to distribute the $400,000 among the fire victims.