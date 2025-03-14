Steel Dynamics, United Way of the Coastal Bend team up to help Sinton fire victims

SINTON, Texas — It's been over a week since Sinton was devastated with fires. Neighbors like Barbara Funke, who lost her Hamilton Street home to the fires, are still picking up the pieces.

"Even though it's still standing it is going to be a total loss because of the damage of the outside and people don't realize the smoke and the soot and with the winds blowing so hard it just permeated the house,” Funke said.

Sadly, she's one of several people navigating through a loss like this.

"I know the Red Cross was here to help and helping people who lost everything and still needed things. They even helped me because there are those immediate things you need,” Funke said.

As the city works to help those in need with donations and temporary housing. Other groups have stepped in to help.

"Us being the largest employer in Sinton, we felt it was something we needed to do,” Steel Dynamics General Manager Dennis Black said.

Steel Dynamics and United Way of the Coastal Bend have joined forces to provide some relief.

All month-long Steel Dynamics will match every donation dollar for dollar. All the money raised will go towards the fire disaster relief fund.

"We've never had a company say in a disaster situation, we're going to match what everyone donated. It's a big responsibility,” United Way of the Coastal Bend President & CEO Stephanie Jordan said.

Jordan said as of Thursday, they've managed to raise more than $70,000.

It's thanks to the help of other organizations and good people donating from their own pockets. Steel Dynamics told KRIS 6 they're happy to help.

"It's kind of repaying the favor a little bit. What is our goal as company. We want to be a good place to work, we want to provide for the families who work here, and this is a way to do that,” Black said.

Black calls Sinton home because these aren't just their neighbors they're family.

Donations will be accepted until March 21.

Visit https://www.uwcb.org/relief to donate now.