Evacuation center opened to neighbors in the Sinton area as fires spread

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton neighborhood was on edge as Mayor Mary Speidel issued a disaster declaration stating that the fires caused and continue to cause damage to structures and homes.

KRIS 6 News neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama was there Tuesday afternoon as wildland fire ripped through these neighborhoods. George Enriquez was one of the many neighbors evacuated from his home.

"They evacuated us because it got black, and three houses caught on fire where we live at. Thankfully, ours is still standing,” Enriquez said.

On East Welder Street, neighbors tell KRIS 6 that at least four homes burned down.

Spencer Nixon- Rattlingourd was at home when he smelled smoke.

"How it was just pitch-black smoke. It was hard to see,” Nixon- Rattlingourd said.

Evacuation center opens to neighbors in the Sinton area as fires spread

Spencer got his two dogs and his mom out of the danger zone. They decided to take shelter at the evacuation center.

"So far, I’m relaxing and reeling from the aftereffects. I got news that my house is fine, and I’m grateful,” Nixon- Rattlingourd said.

Others had to join Spencer at the Civic Center as they waited for new information.

"I'm just going to chill here at the center, keep an eye on my dogs and wait until we can go back home, Nixon- Rattlingourd said.

The National Weather Service also issued a "shelter in place" for the entire county of San Patricio, urging neighbors to avoid going outside until the shelter in place was rescinded.

Some areas in Sinton still lack power, so the San Patricio County Civic Center at the fairgrounds, located at 219 West Fifth Street, is open to evacuees.