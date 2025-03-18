Sinton family moves into temporary housing weeks after losing their home

SINTON, Texas — The Garden Inn is a temporary home and a safe haven for families who lost everything in the Sinton fires.

Like nine-year old Evonne Moore who’s starting over, filling her new room with all the things she loves.

"There's a lot of art in here and these are my pickles. I just got them yesterday and they're already half-eaten,” Moore said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama was with the Moore family a week ago as the entire family made plans to move in.

"It's going to be me and my daughter; it's going to be her dad. My son and my father,” Melissa Wall said.

Aspreviously reported, Melissa's mom Mrs. Sheffield was badly hurt in the fire. After a long stay in the hospital, she was released.

"They told me I had third-degree burns on my arms,” Sheffield said. She sustained burns on her arms, legs, back and face.

"I don't want another fire like that again,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield said she's focused on healing her physical and emotional wounds and scars.

Despite the uncertainty. Sheffield feels better being surrounded by family

"I don't know how long we'll be staying here it all depends,” Sheffield said.

Other temporary residents at the Garden Inn will be moving in. Some plan to stay up to three months.