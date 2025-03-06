Sinton neighbors return to the aftermath of the devastating fires

SINTON, Texas — Neighbors in the Sinton community affected by the fires have returned to ashes and their belongings gone. But there's those who were relieved to find their home untouched.

"Before we even knew it, it crossed the fence and once it crossed there was no stopping it. It was like a freight train,” Sinton resident Tom Sheffield said.

Sheffield and his family are still in shock after they returned to their home Wednesday, March 5, only to find ashes and rubble.

"We lost everything. We don't have anything. Just the clothes on our back,” Melissa Wall said.

They're now focusing on the road to recovery, to rebuild and to heal their emotional wounds.

"My mom right now is in the hospital because she got burned bad, but we need a lot of prayers that she'll make it,” Wall said.

On Tuesday, March 4, Neighborhood News reporter Victoria Balderrama spoke with Calvin Baker on North Russ Street who was evacuated from his home not knowing what he would return to.

"When it got to my place it went around. On this side it went around my house,” Baker said.

Drone footage from above Calvin’ house shows the land around his property is completely scorched.

“I'm just overwhelmed. I believe in power of prayer,” Baker said.

The American Red Cross is camped out at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds to help those affected by the fires. Executive Director Angelina Garcia confirmed that 17 homes were lost to the fires.

Once they're given the all clear, they'll be coming into these neighborhoods to assess the damage to continue supporting families who lost everything.

To help the Sheffield family, click here, to view their GoFundMe page.