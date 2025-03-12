SINTON, Texas — Families who lost their home to last week’s fires continue the journey of recovery. The next step for some now is to move into the Garden Inn Hotel temporarily.

“Move in day is Saturday and I cannot really answer for how long we’re going to be staying here,” Melissa Wall said.

Victims of the Sinton fires prepare to move into temporary housing at a local hotel

A nursing home turned hotel. The Garden Inn has opened its doors to victims of the Sinton fires.

“It’s going to be me and my daughter, my dad and my son,” Wall said.

KRIS 6 Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama interviewed Melissa Wall and her dad Tom Sheffield just one day after the fire destroyed their home on East Welder Street.

“My mom right now is in the hospital. She had gotten burned real bad on her back,” Wall said.

A few days later and Mrs. Sheffield is now being moved to a Rehabilitation Center.

“It’s just one of those devastating things but I’m just so thankful that everyone made it. Especially my wife,” Sheffield said.

As Sheffield’s’ wife recovers, the rest of family is getting the help they need like a roof over their heads.

“We lost vehicles, we lost pets, we have nothing at all. Thanks to Jenny with The Garden Inn for coming out and opening her hospitality to see so hopefully we can get back on our feet,” Sheffield said.

The Garden Inn will be home to nine total families affected by the fires. They won’t have to pay rent for the first week.

“Hopefully we’ll rebuild in the future and start over again,” Sheffield said.

The Wall family will be moving in on Saturday. Those eight other families will join them, in the next week or so.