City of Mathis forms water safety coalition task force to stop more drownings

MATHIS, TX — This year, KRIS 6 Newshas covered multiple drownings at Lake Corpus Christi. The most recent, a 29-year-old Pedro Aguirre, and his 4-year-old son Gabriel Gonzalez.

The first victim of the year was 13-year-old Jeremiah De Leon-Smith. He drowned while swimming at the lake with his friends and never came out.

Now the city of Mathis is saying "no more."

"Since Jeremiah's death, I personally know of three more lives that have been lost at Lake Corpus Christi. This reality is heartbreaking and it's one I wouldn't wish on any family,” Julie De Leon said.

De Leon shared the pain she's lived through since losing her son Jeremiah in June. She spoke to local leaders, county officials, friends and family who took part in this conference.

"We need to do something to help prevent some of these losses that we've had,” Mathis Mayor Ciri Villareal said.

City of Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni echoed Villareal’s response.

"We don't control the entire lake and that's why I think Cedric’s idea to have a coalition is a good one because many people are involved,” Zanoni said.

Mathis City Manager Cedric Davis called on this group to save lives.

"I know what I can do best and that's reach out to people that I know and pull us all together and find resources because what we don't have someone else might have and what they don't have someone else will have it. If we can out it all together, we can prevent drownings,” Davis said.

So, the Lake Corpus Christi Water Safety Coalition Task Force was formed.

Some of their goals include providing water safety orientation and vouchers for life jackets, posting signs at Lake Corpus Christi and educating the public about the water do's and dont’s.

"We're looking at lifeguards to put on trainings. We got Texas Parks and Wildlife and they put on trainings,” Davis said.

Training that can prove to be lifesaving.

"We were completely uneducated not knowing that Jeremiah was this strong huge boy. You would never have thought the water would take him. Unfortunately, I think if Jeremiah was wearing a life jacket his life would have been saved,” De Leon said.

The coalition task force plans to host water safety training sessions before Easter weekend. KRIS 6 News will update as soon as a date is determined.