14-year-old recovered from Lake Corpus Christi

UPDATE: 11:00 AM - Texas Game Wardens have located the 14-year-old by use of sonar and was recovered by the Texas Game Warden Underwater Search and Recovery Team.

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," Maggie Berger, Public Information Officer for the Texas Parks and Wildlife said.

ORIGINAL STORY

The search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Sunday is underway in the Lakeside area of Lake Corpus Christi.

The boy was last seen in the water at 5 p.m. Sunday evening in a private property area of the lake. A statement from the Texas Game Wardens said that five teenagers were on a jon boat with no motor. All five of the boys jumped in the water to swim. The 14-year-old male went underwater and never came back up.

Crews from the Sandia Volunteer Fire Department, San Patricio Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife searched until dark on Sunday night but had no luck in the search. Those same crews resumed the search Monday morning in hopes of finding the boy.

KRIS 6 has a reporter out at Lake Corpus Christi on Monday morning.

