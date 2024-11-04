Part of Lake Corpus Christi closed as search continues for drowning victims

12:01 PM UPDATE: San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera confirms crews have recovered the body of the 29-year-old man.

A search is underway for a man and a 4-year-old boy who disappeared after going out for a swim at Lake Corpus Christi Sunday.

According to State Park Police, around 3 p.m. Sunday, several people were swimming at Catfish Cove at Lake Corpus Christi when five began to struggle.

Mike Salazar/KRIS 6 News A search is underway at Catfish Cove for two people who went underwater Sunday afternoon and never resurfaced, according to witnesses,

Some good Samaritans pulled a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a two-year-old boy out. Those swimmers were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The 29-year-old man and the 4-year-old boy never resurfaced. According to Ben Baker with Texas Parks and Wildlife, both swimmers are believed to be from the Mathis or Sandia area.

Game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife, the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department, San Patricio County constables, the Sandia Fire Department, and State Park Police are searching for the pair.

Meanwhile, Catfish Cove is closed at this time.

"It's a search and recovery at this point. It's very windy, and the agencies are doing the best they can," Baker said.

